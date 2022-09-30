Forex Market: Indian rupee settle higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee settled higher against the US dollar in the forex market. As per the market experts, the weakening of the US dollar has supported the domestic currency. But, they said that the Indian currency may remain volatile amid the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy decision.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 81.60 against the Us dollar, then touched 81.49, registering a gain of 24 paise over its previous close. The local currency settled at 50 paise higher at 81.35 per dollar. On Thursday, the Indian rupee recovered from record lows to settle 20 paise higher at 81.73 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.10% to 112.14. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,599.42 crore.??????