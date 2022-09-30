Fuel prices for the month of October announced

Doha: Qatar Petroleum announced the revised fuel prices for the month of October. Price of premium petrol, super grade petrol and diesel will remain unchanged.

The premium petrol will cost QR1.95 per litre. Super grade petrol will cost QR 2.10 and diesel will cost QR 2.05 in this month. In July and June, the price of premium petrol was reduced by 5 dirhams. The price of Super grade petrol and diesel have not seen any changes from November 2021.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in April 2016. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.