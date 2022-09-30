General Anil Chauhan takes charge as new chief of Defence Staff (CDS)

On Friday, General Anil Chauhan was appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). In addition, he serves as Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs and serves as the Defence Minister’s Principal Military Advisor on all issues involving the three Services.

Additionally, he serves as the Chiefs of Staff Committee’s permanent chairman (COSC). Prior to taking over, General Chauhan brief spoke with the media and expressed his pride at being chosen as CDS.

He acknowledged that there are hopes and expectations for the new CDS among the three Services, the government, and the general public while promising to carry out his duties to the best of his ability.

The Services will work together to address the nation’s security issues, according to General Chauhan. General Chauhan had already laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in honour of the dead soldiers.

In the presence of Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and other senior officials of the Armed Forces, he also observed the Tri-Service Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns.