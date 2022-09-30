India’s Covid-19 vaccination crosses 218.52 crore

New Delhi: More than 218.52 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Over 34.21 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is currently at 98.73%.

The Union Health Ministry updated that over 203.42 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far through the Centre’s free-of-cost channel and through direct state procurement category. More than 2.40 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

As part of the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the Union government has been supporting the States and Union Territories by providing them vaccines free of cost. The Union government procures and supplies free of cost 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.