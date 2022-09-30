Karnataka govt given govt job for widow of BJP activist Praveen Nettar

On Thursday, the Karnataka government offered the widow of BJP activist Praveen Nettar a position in the CMO. He was recently killed in the State’s Dakshina Kannada district.

According to the Karnataka Civil Service (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977, Nutana Kumari M is appointed to the ‘Group C’ post in the CMO on a contract basis, beginning on September 22.

According to contract rules and conditions, the appointment is dependent on verification of educational credentials and records, and it is active jointly with the Chief Minister or until future orders, whichever comes first. In a tweet about the appointment, the Karnataka BJP stated, ‘BJP is committed to protect its workers.’

On the evening of July 26, Nettar, a 32-year-old member of the zilla Bharatiya Yuva Morcha committee, was fatally hacked by assailants on motorbikes, causing outrage and cmmunal tension.