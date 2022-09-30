Kerala Govt to galvanise public support against drug menace through month-long ‘Light a lamp’ campaign

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government has decided to observe October 24, Diwali day, with a ‘light a lamp’ campaign to galvanise public support in curbing the drug menace. The lamp will be ignited at 6 PM. The move is part of the special effort of the state to fight the increasing use of psychoactive drugs predominantly among youth. The chief minister and other ministers will take part in the campaign.

Meanwhile, the ‘light a lamp’ campaign is part of a slew of activities planned by the government in the one-month-long special drive against the drug menace. The drive will kick off on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti day and conclude on November 1, Kerala Piravi day.

Some of the major activities are: