Kerala Govt to galvanise public support against drug menace through month-long ‘Light a lamp’ campaign

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government has decided to observe October 24, Diwali day, with a ‘light a lamp’ campaign to galvanise public support in curbing the drug menace. The lamp will be ignited at 6 PM. The move is part of the special effort of the state to fight the increasing use of psychoactive drugs predominantly among youth. The chief minister and other ministers will take part in the campaign.
Meanwhile, the ‘light a lamp’ campaign is part of a slew of activities planned by the government in the one-month-long special drive against the drug menace. The drive will kick off on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti day and conclude on November 1, Kerala Piravi day.
Some of the major activities are:
- October 2: Anti-drug meetings at schools; awareness programmes at major locations, clubs, libraries and residential associations
- October 6: Anti-drug debates and awareness sessions at schools
- October 7: Kudumbashree units and its ‘neighbourhood groups’ will hoist anti-drug meetings
- October 14: Anti-drug meets at major points like bus stations, major towns and railway stations with the help of business owners
- October 8 to 12: Anti-drug debates and pledge at libraries, residential associations, Kudumbashree units and hostels
- October 16 to 24: Special drive at coastal regions and awareness sessions at ward-levels under local bodies
- October 30 to 31: Anti-drug rally
- November 1: Anti-drug pledge in schools at 3 PM; symbolic burning and burial of drug
