Mallikarjun Kharge probably going to run for Congress president

Dalit leader Mallikarjun Kharge, a veteran of the Congress party, has served as a lawmaker eight times, twice in the Lok Sabha, and once in the Rajya Sabha. In addition, Digvijaya Singh and Shashi Tharoor are expected to submit their nominations today as the race for the position of Congress president heats up. The news comes after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot decided not to run for office, leaving the state’s authority in uncertainty, with the party announcing that a decision would be made in a day or two.

Mukul Wasnik and Kumari Selja’s names are also being bandied about.