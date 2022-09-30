Priests spread superstitions that mislead children into converting; Report

On Thursday, NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo tweeted that there had been complaints regarding priests mistreating youngsters and propagating superstition under the guise of treating them for conversion. ‘ Some complaints have been received from Punjab and Rajasthan about priests promoting superstition in the name of treating youngsters and deceiving them for conversion, action is being done,’ he tweeted.

In order to protect the privacy of children, he further asked that individuals submit their concerns and any relevant recordings to ‘[email protected]’. Priyank Kanoongo had booked a visit to the district to speak with the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police after the two back-to-back horrifying incidences of atrocities against young girls in Dumka, Jharkhand.

‘The Commission has learned of another another incidence involving the alleged rape and murder of a young tribal girl on Friday under the watch of Mufassil police station. Arman Ansari, the accused, has been detained, and a complaint has been filed under the pertinent IPC, POCSO, and SC-ST Act provisions ‘, a NCPCR official notice stated.

‘In addition to the scheduled visit of NCPCR team led by Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, NCPCR to Dumka on 5th September 2022, as conveyed vide letter dated 31.8.2022, the team will also take stock of the status of the said incident on 5th September 2022, by convening a meeting with DC, SP, Investigating Officer of the case and Doctors who conducted the autopsy of the minor victim girl, besides to meet/interact with the family members of the deceased minor girl,’ it added.

The young girl was discovered hanging in a field near Dumka on Saturday, and the Jharkhand Police previously said that they had filed a rape and murder charge against the suspect. ‘ Cases of rape and murder have been reported under the SC/ST Act and the POCSO Act, which protects children from sexual offences. Armaan Ansari, the accused, was detained. Soon, we hope to gather evidence and submit a chargesheet ‘, Police Superintendent Amber Lakra was quoted by Dumka.

The case involves the discovery of a 14-year-old tribal girl hanging from a tree. The girl was reportedly sexually exploited by a man under the guise of marriage, and he then killed her and had her hanged from a tree near Dumka. This occurred a few days after a different little girl in the area was burned alive on August 23 by a man named Shahrukh Moin. The girl had passed away from her wounds on August 28. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who criticised the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand for the growing atrocities committed against Dalit girls, claimed that ‘young Dalits and tribal girls are being exploited while the government is sleeping. However, two unfortunate incidents have also taken a political turn. utilising Twitter’.

‘According to information from the young girl’s relatives in Dumka, it appears that she was three months pregnant. It has to be looked into. ‘Grooming gangs’ are prevalent in Jharkhand, where Bangladeshi Muslim guys take advantage of young Dalits and tribal girls while the Soren government is asleep’, Dubey stated in a tweet. ‘ Girl’s body discovered hanging in Dumka. She was dangling from a tree. One suspect has been taken into custody. The investigation is in progress. All data and other information are being gathered’, Dumka Police stated on Saturday.