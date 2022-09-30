Same ‘old poison’ from Al Jazeera; Targeting India and Hindus!

Al Jazeera, which frequently disseminates propaganda by penning anti-India and anti-Hindu articles, has once again spewed venom about Hinduism. Hindu nationalism has been characterised as a new global problem in an Al Jazeera article on the subject. The divisive website has accused the BJP, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of propagating the Hindu right wing in this. Furthermore, Al Jazeera has cited this as the cause of the recent attack on Hindus in Leicester, United Kingdom, by extreme Muslims. According to an article by Al Jazeera on Hindu nationalism, the political ideology of Hindutva is propagated in a way that is entirely new, and its roots are connected to the violence on the streets of Indian cities.

The fact that Somdeep Sen, an individual of Indian descent, and potentially a Hindu by faith, wrote this post is what surprises me the most. At Roskilde University in Denmark, Somdeep offers a course on international development. In his post for Al Jazeera, he claimed that on September 17, a young Hindu marches through Leicester while yelling ‘Jai Shri Ram’. These days, Hindu nationalists use this phrase as a battle cry. According to Somdeep’s writing, this is the obstinate Hindu pride and rabid patriotism that Hindu nationalists have long anticipated.

The collaboration between Hindu nationalism and the Conservative Party in Britain has a long history, according to an Al Jazeera piece on the subject. The article also discusses the London mayoral elections in 2016. In order to beat Sadiq Khan of the Labor Party, a Muslim opponent, Jack Goldsmith, the then Conservative candidate, allegedly organised an anti-Muslim campaign. Additionally, the article notes that there have been rumours that Hindu nationalist organisations lobbied against the Labor Party candidate in the 2019 UK general elections. The explanation for this is that the Labor Party nominee Jeremy Corbyn had previously condemned the Modi administration for its actions in Kashmir.

Furthermore, Somdeep argues in his article that this issue is not exclusive to Britain. Hindu nationalism is currently a global issue. In his writings, he claims that, like in Britain, Hindu nationalists are supporting right-wing candidates in America. He used 2016 as an example. He claimed that during that US presidential election, Hindu groups rallied American Hindus to support the Republican nominee. We must inform you that Al Jazeera has long been known for its anti-India and anti-Hindu viewpoint. Funding for this media outlet comes from Muslim nations that support terrorism. Due to this, although being a global issue, Islamic terrorism has never been written about; instead, it portrays its perpetrators as heroes.