UAE based air carrier announces new flight service

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched new international flight service. The air carrier will operate direct commercial passenger flights to Ankara in Turkey. Ankara is the second most populous city in Turkey.

The flight service will begin from January 19, 2023. The airline will operate flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting as low as Dh149.

The air carrier now flies to more than 36 destinations within a 5-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia). , Wizz Air Abu Dhabi was launched in January 2021.