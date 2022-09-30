Zelenskiy meets with military leaders to discuss ‘liberation’ strategies

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with military leaders to discuss ‘the further strategy for liberation’ of Ukrainian land controlled by Russia.

Zelenskiy claimed on the Telegram messaging app that he and the military officials also spoke about Russia’s potential future intentions after its invasion of Ukraine, as well as supplies of weapons for the nation’s armed forces.

In order to get its forces out of the Russian bastion of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, Moscow would have to make an appeal to Kiev, according to a Ukrainian presidential adviser on Friday.

‘Russia will have to request a departure from Lyman today,’ Mykhailo Podolyak, a presidential adviser for Ukraine, posted on Twitter. ‘Only if, of course, people in (the) Kremlin are worried with their warriors,’ he added.