American TV host and rapper welcomed his tenth child a baby boy

Nick Cannon has a new child! Last week, an American TV host and rapper welcomed his ninth kid, a boy. The baby is Cannon’s third child with model Brittany Bell.

On his Instagram account, the reality show host shared the happy news and named the child Rise Messiah Cannon.

Along with a heartfelt video from her baby shower, Cannon wrote in a lengthy caption, ‘Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly, he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch’s energy in my time of need.’

Cannon and Bell are already parents to Son Golden, who is five, and daughter Powerful, who is one’

Cannon shared the news of his newborn just nine days after the birth of his ninth daughter, Onyx Ice, with model LaNisha Cole. Ice was born on September 14.