Australia’s Optus apologises profusely for cyberattack

The second-largest telecommunications company in Australia, Optus, which is owned by Singapore Telecommunications, published a full-page apology in major newspapers on Saturday for a ‘devastating’ incident that occurred 10 days earlier and directed impacted consumers to a new support page.

The business expressed its regret that a hack took place under its supervision in the warning.

The new page on the business’s website provided assistance to clients whose data had been compromised, including instructions on how to change the numbers on licences, passports, and health care cards.

According to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday, the corporation has agreed to cover the cost of replacing clients’ compromised passports.

On its website, Optus promised to get in touch with consumers whose passport document number had been compromised.

The message read, ‘We understand this is distressing and that we’ll need to work hard to earn your trust.’