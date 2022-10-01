Banks to remain closed for 21 days this month: Full list of holidays

New Delhi: Banks will remain closed for 21 days in October. This includes all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Some holidays are observed nation-wide while some local festivities being celebrated across the country. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays for October 2022:

October 2: First Sunday

October 8: Second Saturday

October 9: Second Sunday

October 16: Third Sunday

October 22: Fourth Saturday

October 23: Fourth Sunday

October 30: Fifth Sunday

National and Regional Holidays:

October 1: Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts – Gangtok

October 3: Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) – Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi.

October 4: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva – Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram.

October 5: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva – All except Imphal.

October 6: Durga Puja (Dasain) – Gangtok

October 7: Durga Puja (Dasain) – Gangtok

October 8: Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) – Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

October 13: Karva Chauth – Shimla

October 14: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi – Jammu and Srinagar.

October 18: Kati Bihu – Guwahati.

October 24: Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi – All except Gangtok, Hyderabad, and Imphal.

October 25: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja – Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, and Jaipur.

October 26: Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day – Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, and Srinagar.

October 27: Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba – Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

October 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja – Ahmedabad, Patna, and Ranchi.