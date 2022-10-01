Climate change activist Louis McKechnie received a prison sentence for tying himself to a goalpost.

Young climate activist Louis McKechnie was sentenced to prison after tying himself to the goalpost at Goodison Park during an Everton vs. Newcastle Premier League football game.

On March 17, a player onto the field and used a metal zip tie to tie himself to the goalpost, causing the game to be interrupted.

He was found responsible for pitch encroachment and aggravated trespass. The 21-year-old received a six-week prison term.

The civil resistance group Just Stop Oil, which wants the government to stop utilising fossil fuels, is what McKechnie claimed to be representing at the demonstration. He expressed his hope to the court that his efforts would be helpful.

As quoted by media outlets, he said, ‘Hopefully, public awareness will bring public action which might actually, if we can get the government to listen to us, might actually save a lot of lives.’

District Judge Wendy Lloyd said, ‘I have no doubt from what you have told me that you’re passionate about your cause. Not very passionate about football, apparently.’

Given that he has been in custody since July, McKechnie has already served his whole term. He received a £50 fine for entering the field of play in addition to a three-year ban from all football games.