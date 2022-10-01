Commodity Market: Gold rate slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down marginally in the commodity market. In Kerala, sovereign gold is priced Rs 37,200, lower by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Price of the precious metal edged lower after two days. In the last two days, the yellow metal gained by Rs 680 per 8 gram.

Gold price in India rose by Rs 2,500 per 100 gram for 22-carat. 10 gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,800 as compared to Rs 46,550 yesterday. Gold price varies in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow and other states due to taxes levied on the yellow metal.