Congress will elect a south Indian president after 26 years!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the last day to submit nominations for the position of Congress President approaching on Friday, it is a given that the following party leader would, for the first time in more than 25 years, hail from south India. The most recent person to hold this position from South India was P V Narashima Rao, who held it from 1992 to 1996. Now, party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, who is from Karnataka, will be competing against Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor.

Soon after submitting his paperwork, Tharoor made it plain that he would not withdraw from the race and that he would discuss his own vision for the party with all delegates. Additionally, Rajya Sabha veteran Kharge, who is the ‘official’ candidate of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, has stated that he will not withdraw, creating a fight in which around 9,100 Congress voters will select which of the two candidates will serve as their leader. Pramod Tiwari, the head of the Congress, announced on Friday that Mallikarjun Kharge will put in a nomination for the position of party president.

He declared that Digvijaya Singh, who collected nomination papers on Thursday, might not run for office, and that he and P L Punia will be the proposers for Kharge’s candidacy. Tiwari suggested that a decision could be made on who will succeed Sonia Gandhi as the party’s leader. According to him, Kharge would most likely submit his nomination paperwork around midday. According to Tiwari, Kharge is one of the party’s most seasoned members and a prominent Dalit. The deadline for submitting nominations for the top party position is this Friday.