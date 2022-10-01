CPIM veteran leader, Ex- state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Former CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (69) passed away in Chennai on Saturday. Kodiyeri was a member of the CPIM politburo, the top decision-making body of the party, and one among Kerala’s senior-most politicians. He is survived by his wife SR Vinodini and two sons, Binoy Kodiyeri and Bineesh Kodiyeri.

Kodiyeri, who was diagnosed with cancer, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. He was shifted to the Apollo hospital in a special air ambulance on August 29, after his condition turned critical. He visited the US for treatment in April this year. The party centre coordinated the functions of the CPM till his return in May. Kodiyeri had cited health reasons to avail leave for a year from the party in 2020. A Vijayaraghavan, currently a politburo member, was the acting State secretary of the CPM in his absence.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was born on 16 November 1953 in Kodiyeri, Thalassery. Born to lower primary school teacher Kunjunni Kurup of Mottummal in Kodiyeri and Narayani Amma in 1953, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had his schooling from the Junior Basic School and Oniyan Government High School in Kodiyeri. He completed his pre-degree and graduation from Mahatma Gandhi College in Mahe and University College in Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.

He stepped into politics through the students’ wing of CPM, Kerala Students Federation (KSF), and then led the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), as its state secretary and national joint secretary. Kodiyeri had held the Home and Tourism portfolios in the V S Achuthanandan-led cabinet in 2006-2011. He was also the Deputy Opposition Leader in the State Assembly during 2001-2004 and 2011-2016.

Kodiyeri assumed office as the Kannur District President of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in 1980. He represented Thalassery Constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly from 1982 to 1991 and again from 2001 to 2016. He was the deputy leader of the opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly from 2001 to 2006. He served the post again from 2011 to 2016. Kodiyeri served as the Home Affairs and Tourism Minister from 2006 to 2011 in the VS Achuthanandan Ministry.

He was elected as the CPM state secretary in 2015 at the Alappuzha conference when Pinaryi Vijayan vacated the post after a stint of 17 years. Kodiyeri continued to lead the party in Kerala till August 2022, when his health deteriorated. He has served as the chief editor of the Malayalam newspaper Deshabhimani, the mouthpiece of CPM in Kerala. Kodiyeri had also functioned as the State joint secretary and treasurer of Kerala Karshaka Sangham, and member of All India Kisan Sabha.