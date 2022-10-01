Elon Musk on Humanoid Robot ‘Optimus’ : It Could End Poverty

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, displayed the most recent iteration of the humanoid robot which he claims will one day end poverty.

During the annual Tesla AI Day presentation, an Optimus prototype was mounted on a small platform and rolled onto the stage. The robot, which is still a work-in-progress, raised its knees and waved to the spectators.

The gathering in Silicon Valley was addressed by tech entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, who said, ‘Our goal is to develop an usable humanoid robot as quickly as feasible.’

‘A lot more work still has to be done.’

Engineers from the firm stated during the presentation that Tesla is modifying its autonomous car technology to offer Optimus characteristics like securely walking or working on a factory floor.

Instead of using Tesla-made parts like Optimus, a different version of the robot slowly strolled onto the stage, pumping its fists and briefly thrusting its hips in sync with the music as if it were dancing.

Musk joked, ‘The robot can actually accomplish a lot more than we just demonstrated, but we didn’t want it to fall on its face.’

According to Musk, Tesla is creating the Optimus robots to be produced in large quantities at a price that may be as low as $20,000.

This entails an abundant future, one without poverty and one in which you may obtain any goods or services you desire, according to Musk.

He claimed that it represented a profound shift in civilisation as we know it.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that the company wants to ensure the transition to a society where robots do the work and people get benefits from it. Musk previously expressed concern that artificial intelligence posed a threat to humanity.

He warned, ‘We always want to be sure we don’t go down the Terminator route,’ alluding to the popular movie about a homicidal cyborg, and said that Tesla is incorporating safety features like an impenetrable stop button.

He claimed that Tesla will start using Optimus for minor duties like carrying parts on factory floors for testing, and that the general public should be able to buy the robots in three to five years.

Musk argued that since Tesla is a publicly traded corporation, its shareholders will hold the company accountable if they believe it isn’t acting in a socially responsible manner.

‘The fact that I can’t just do what I want is crucial. The design of Tesla is perfect for that.’

The Securities and Exchange Commission censured Musk after he claimed in a tweet in 2018 that he had secured funds to take Tesla private but failed to provide documentation or submit papers to the SEC.

Musk is now embroiled in a legal spat with Twitter over his attempt to back out of a $44 billion agreement he signed to take the messaging app private.