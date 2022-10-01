Gandhiji makes a ‘special appearance’ at the UN; Speaks on education!

The International Day of Non-Violence is observed on October 2, the birthday of Gandhi. According to the General Assembly resolution of June 2007, the day is an occasion to ‘disseminate the message of non-violence’ through education and public awareness. Mahatma Gandhi made a special appearance at the United Nations to share his message on education.

A special life-size hologram of Mahatma Gandhi was projected during a panel discussion organised by India’s Permanent Mission to the UN and UNESCO. The event was to commemorate the International Day of Non-Violence, marking Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2. Panel discussion featured India’s Ambassador to UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, CEO of The King Center, Atlanta Bernice King and Princess Hayu of Indonesia.

The panel discussion kicked off the 10-year celebration of UNESCO MGIEP. It was for the first time at the UN that a life-size hologram of Mahatma Gandhi led the panel discussion. A voice-over accompanying the Gandhi hologram shared the iconic leader’s thoughts on education. ‘Literacy is not the end of education or even the beginning,’ Gandhi said.

A letter from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was read out before to the panel discussion. The UN chief urged the international community to travel this road in unity, as one human family, by using Gandhi’s life and example as a timeless path to a more tolerant and peaceful world. The hologram was the second iteration of the Gandhi hologram in 4k, the event’s audience was informed by Birad Yajnik, director of the Mahatma Gandhi Digital Museum in Hyderabad.

UNESCO representative Ananda Yajnik has shared the story of how a hologram of Mahatma Gandhi was created for UNICEF’s International Day of Non-Violence. Ambassador Kamboj led a panel discussion at UNESCO in Paris and later in New Delhi. The future of this hologram is to enable it with AI (Artificial Intelligence) voice engine that can engage the people of the world.

The globe is being urged by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to uphold Gandhi’s ideals by cooperating to create a better, more peaceful future for all. Sadly, those principles are not being upheld in our world. Conflicts are getting worse and the climate is out of control, as evidence. He cited prejudice, racism, and an increase in hate speech. By guaranteeing that all nations have access to financing and debt relief. By assisting developing nations in creating resilient infrastructure, safeguarding citizens from the effects of climate change, and hastening the switch from planet-destroying fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

‘Education should provide access, equity, quality and affordability’, Kamboj said. The Gandhi hologram made three appearances during a panel discussion, showing him both sitting and standing as he spoke about the values of education. ‘Education should provide holistic development as well as upliftment and dignity for every individual’, he said.

When highlighting the significance of resilience, Kamboj stated, ‘I wonder how much we teach our youngsters how to deal with the ups and downs. Education is provided in schools and universities’. Because dealing with ups and downs is essential in life, she added, ‘education should also be transformative in the sense that you teach adolescents to be able to absorb failures as well as you do your successes’.