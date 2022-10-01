GST revenue crosses Rs 1.40 crore for 7th month in a row

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue has crossed Rs 1.47 lakh crore in September this year. This is for the 7th month in a row that the GST collection is crossing Rs 1.40 lakh crore. It was higher by 26% than the GST in September 2021. In August this year, GST collection was at Rs 1.43 lakh crore and Rs 1.49 lakh crore in July.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2022 is Rs 1,47,686 crore, of which Central GST is Rs 25,271 crore, State GST is Rs 31,813 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 80,464 crore (including Rs 41,215 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 10,137 crore (including Rs 856 crore collected on import of goods.