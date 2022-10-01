Hurricane Ian strikes Florida before making landfall in South Carolina.

Hurricane Ian, which left a path of devastation through Florida, made landfall in South Carolina on Friday, on September 30, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

At 2:05 PM (18:05 GMT), Hurricane Ian made landfall close to Georgetown, South Carolina. The hurricane had sustained winds of 85 miles per hour at that time, classifying it as a Category 1 hurricane.

For people living along the Carolina coast, Ian could bring strong gusts and a ‘life-threatening storm surge’ of up to seven feet.

After weakening to a tropical storm over Florida, where it caused damage worth billions of dollars, Ian regained hurricane strength over the Atlantic.

‘Listen to all the warnings and directions from local officials and obey their instructions,’ the president of the United States Joe Biden encouraged residents of South and North Carolina to take precautionary steps.

In Florida, which has been devastated by the storm and is the home to at least 21 recorded fatalities, we are only now beginning to see the full extent of the catastrophe, according to Biden.

On Friday, rescuers were busy assisting survivors in Florida; according to the Coast Guard, they completed 117 boat and chopper rescues.