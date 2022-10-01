In keeping with the ‘official position,’ VD Satheesan chooses Kharge over Tharoor to lead the Cong.

V D Satheesan, the leader of the opposition in the Kerala Assembly, has officially endorsed Mallikarjun Kharge for the Congress presidential election on October 17. Satheesan pledged to strive for Kharge’s victory to media on Saturday in Kochi.

In the internal elections of the Congress, Shashi Tharoor, an MP, will compete against Kharge, an 80-year-old politician from Karnataka. Kharge is the favourite to win because it is thought that the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty is supporting him.

‘I’m looking forward to the joyful day when a Dalit person is elected president of the Congress. After consultations among all senior leaders, he was declared a contender. I will therefore only support him’ one of the state’s most notable Congress leaders, Satheesan, stated

‘It gives me great joy that Kharge, a federal and state minister who won nine elections, is now the head of the Congress. He has had managerial experience. His age is not a barrier to him serving as president. The elderly cannot be exiled. We need to utilise their expertise,’ added Satheesan.

He claimed that the decision of some leaders to support Tharoor for the position will not lead to a split in the party.

He claimed that the Congress’ internal elections were a beautiful example of democracy. ‘Does the CPM or BJP ever hold elections? Anyone who qualifies may run for office according to the Congress. A democratic party is odd in that regard’ he said.

Kharge and Tharoor will face off directly in the October 17 election after K N Tripathi, a former minister for Jharkhand, had his nomination rejected on Saturday. The three had made their nominations by Friday, the last day of the procedure.