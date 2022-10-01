Index of Eight Core Industries report lowest growth in 9 months

New Delhi: The Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) reported its lowest growth in 9 months. The output of 8 core infrastructure sectors grew 3.3% in August. It was at 12.2% in August last year. The previous low was in November 2021 at 3.2%.

The production growth of eight core industries was 9.8% during April-August this fiscal, compared to 19.4% a year ago.

The eight core infrastructure sectors are coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity. The ICI is calculated after considering the combined and individual performance of production in these 8 core industries. The 8 Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).