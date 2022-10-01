Introducing Amazon’s live video shopping experience; Read on…

Amazon Live has been introduced in India, according to the e-commerce company. It is a distinctive live shopping platform where users may communicate with content producers who present products, respond to live inquiries from users, conduct surveys, and promote limited-time sales. Every day from 10 am to 1 am, Amazon India will broadcast 15 live streams using Amazon Live. During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival, over 150 content producers are streaming live. Kishore Thota, Director, Customer Experience & Marketing, Amazon India, stated that the company’s goal with Amazon Live is to connect influencers and customers on a large scale so that they can make informed decisions.

By providing shopping in regional languages, the company has been attempting to lower obstacles to online shopping. Tens of millions of customers now buy on Amazon India in Indian languages. More than 70% of clients who purchase on Amazon in regional languages come from tier 2 and below cities. For instance, 20% of buyers from states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana choose to shop on Amazon.in using the Hindi language shopping experience.

Over 2 million customers have also visited their local Amazon Easy store and used the assisted shopping option on Amazon.in. This number includes more than 1 million additional Americans who signed up for an Amazon account in 2022. Making e-commerce available, pertinent, and practical for customers is the goal of the regional language buying experience and the Amazon Easy aided shopping service, according to Thota. Currently, tier 2, 3 cities and towns account for more than 90% of all of our current clients and more than 86% of all of our new ones.