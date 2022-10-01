Italian Prime Minister Meloni promises to take action against rising energy costs

According to Giorgia Meloni, who is largely likely to be chosen prime minister, the new administration in Italy would focus its efforts on attempting to control the nation’s skyrocketing energy prices.

A daunting list of difficulties confront Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party and partners Forza Italia and the League, including the rise in energy prices partly brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In her first public appearance since election night, Meloni stated, ‘I still think this is a primary obligation of the incoming government, and we are definitely dedicated to working on this.’ Meloni was speaking in Milan at an event hosted by Italy’s largest farm lobby Coldiretti.