Kerala contests the attempt by the ED to move the gold smuggling case to Bengaluru

In opposition to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) request to move the probe into the 2020 gold smuggling case to Bengaluru, the Kerala government filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Saturday.

The Kerala government said in its petition that the ED lacked justification for moving the trial out of the state. It made the argument that doing so would cast doubt on the legitimacy of the state’s administration and its courts.

Additionally, it forbade the ED from making special efforts to transfer the case on the basis of claims made by the principal accused, Swapna Suresh.

The state government was represented in court by Dr. V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department.

The state administration hinted at the involvement of some prominent politicians, but ED disputes that they are trying to sabotage the case.

The state government’s attempts to mislead or create distractions increased as allegations surfaced, the agency claimed.

The Kerala government responded by claiming that even if politicians are genuinely engaged, this does not justify shifting the case.

It criticised the ED for invoking unwarranted fears that the case might be thrown out.