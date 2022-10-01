Kerala state school Kalolsavam to be held in Kozhikode from Jan 3 to 7

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala state school Kalolsavam (arts festival) will be held in Kozhikode from January 3 to 7. The school-level competitions should be conducted before October 19. The sub-district and district competitions should be completed before November 30.

The state school Kayikamela (sports meet) will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 3 to 6. The school-level sports events should be conducted before October 12, while sub-district and district competitions should be held before November 20.

At the school-level, shasthrolsavam (science fair) has to be held on Friday. Sub-district and district competitions should be conducted on November 5. The state-level competition will be held in Ernakulam on November 10, 11 and 12. The district-level screening, as part of the special school Kalolsavam, should be conducted before October 10. The special school Kalolsavam will be held in Kottayam on October 20, 21 and 22.