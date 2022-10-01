Kerala state school Kalolsavam to be held in Kozhikode from Jan 3 to 7

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala state school Kalolsavam (arts festival) will be held in Kozhikode from January 3 to 7. The school-level competitions should be conducted before October 19. The sub-district and district competitions should be completed before November 30.
The state school Kayikamela (sports meet) will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 3 to 6. The school-level sports events should be conducted before October 12, while sub-district and district competitions should be held before November 20.
At the school-level, shasthrolsavam (science fair) has to be held on Friday. Sub-district and district competitions should be conducted on November 5. The state-level competition will be held in Ernakulam on November 10, 11 and 12. The district-level screening, as part of the special school Kalolsavam, should be conducted before October 10. The special school Kalolsavam will be held in Kottayam on October 20, 21 and 22.
Post Your Comments