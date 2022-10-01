Netflix releases trailer for ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’

Trailer for ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ has been made available on Netflix.

This is a show in which the accomplished director, who received an Oscar for ‘The Shape of Water,’ makes voiceover pledges to open a cupboard inside his mind that is filled with his most ominous ideas and terrifying anxieties.

This series appears to be a gift from the gods of darkness, given that del Toro has a talent for creating unpleasant visuals in his horror and monster films. The eight episodes of the show will each be helmed by a different director, according to Vulture. The rather lengthy trailer features del Toro’s signature eerie, inventive imagery.

The series seems to be attempting to deviate from what we anticipate. And with this coming from del Toro, we can totally believe it, for he has crafted horror stories or dark fairy tales that have overcome the tropes of their respective genre.

In addition to others, the film stars Rupert Grint, Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes, Sofia Boutella, Charlyne Yi, F. Murray Abraham, Kate Micucci, Dan Stevens, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Nia Vardalos, Essie Davis, Glynn Turman, and Eric André.

‘Guillermo del Toro, the master of horror, presents a collection of unusual and genre-defining stories that will challenge our conventional concepts of horror,’ according to the official synopsis.

From October 25 through October 28, two new episodes of ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ will be made available on Netflix.