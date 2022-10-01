North Korea launches its fourth missile in a week, while the South exercises its military strength.

On Saturday, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, just hours before South Korea performed a massive military show with stealth planes and its own missiles.

Pyongyang’s fourth launch in a week comes amid a flurry of military drills by regional countries, including coordinated anti-submarine exercises by the fleets of South Korea, the United States, and Japan on Friday.

This week, US Vice President Kamala Harris travelled to the region, meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul on Thursday.

The competing Koreas are engaged in a regional arms race that has resulted in significant increases in weaponry and military spending.

On the occasion of South Korea’s 74th Armed Forces Day, Yoon criticised recent military provocations by the North and vowed to strengthen joint military drills with the US.

‘The administration will strengthen joint exercises between Korea and the United States, and will respond strongly to North Korean provocations and threats by demonstrating the ‘Alliance in Action,’ Yoon said in a televised speech.

He and other military leaders witnessed a massive display of advanced weaponry, which included multiple rocket launchers, ballistic missiles, main battle tanks, drones, and F-35 fighter aircraft, among other equipment.