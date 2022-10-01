Nuclear power plant chief ‘kidnapped’ by Russia; Report

On Saturday, the Ukrainian nuclear power company accused Russia of ‘kidnapping’ the manager of Europe’s largest nuclear power station, which is currently under Russian military control. Ihor Murashov, the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, was taken hostage by Russian soldiers on Friday around 4 p.m., according to the Ukrainian national nuclear corporation Energoatom.

Russian soldiers allegedly stopped Murashov’s automobile, blindfolded him, and then brought him to an unidentified location, according to Energoatom. The president of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, stated that ‘his incarceration by (Russia) jeopardises the safety of Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant’. Kotin urged Russia to free Murashov right now. The plant director’s seizure was not immediately acknowledged by Russia.

The Zaporizhzhia plant has frequently found itself in the middle of the conflict in Ukraine. Once Russian soldiers had taken control of the power plant, Ukrainian technicians kept it functioning. In September, the plant’s final reactor was turned off because to continued shelling in the area. Energoatom’s assertion that Murashov had been taken prisoner by the Russians was not immediately confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which has personnel inside the plant.