Poland receives gas through newly constructed Baltic Pipe pipeline

On Saturday morning, the new Baltic Pipe network, which runs from Norway to Poland via Denmark and the Baltic Sea, began carrying gas, according to Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz-System.

The pipeline is at the heart of Poland’s plan, which it began years before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February, to diversify its gas supply away from Russia.

Flows began at 6.10 a.m. (0410 GMT), and nominations, or requests to send gas through the pipeline on October 1, totaled 62.4 million kilowatt-hours, a Gaz-System spokeswoman told Reuters (kwh).

A day after breaches in the underwater Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia to Europe were discovered, the pipeline, with an annual capacity of 10 billion cubic metres, was formally launched on Tuesday.

Poland’s refusal to pay in roubles in April caused Russia to stop providing gas to that country.