Price reduction of Rs. 25,50 for commercial cooking gas cylinders in Delhi

The price of commercial LPG cylinders has been slashed by Rs 25.50 with immediate effect by Indian oil marketing organisations, a day after natural gas prices soared by a record 40 percent in tandem with a global increase in energy prices. A 19 kilogramme commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,859 instead of Rs 1,885 in Delhi due to the most recent price adjustment.

This change occurs exactly one month after the previous price reduction. A 19 kilogramme commercial cylinder’s price per unit fell by Rs 91.50 on September 1 in Delhi, bringing the price down from Rs 1,885 to Rs 1,976.

Commercial LPG cylinder costs were also decreased by Rs 36 on August 1. Prior to that, on July 6, the cost of the 19-kg commercial cylinder was decreased by Rs. 8.5 per unit.

However, domestic cylinder prices could stay the same.

On July 6, the cost of domestic 14.2 kilogramme LPG cylinders increased by Rs 50 per unit. Prior to that, domestic cylinder pricing was altered on May 19, 2022.

Delhi, the nation’s capital, is the place where it can be purchased for Rs 1,053 a unit.