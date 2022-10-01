Revised fuel price for October announced

Dubai: The fuel prices for the month of October announced in the UAE. The fuel price committee in UAE has announced the revised fuel prices.

As per the revised price list, the Super 98 petrol will cost Dh 3.03 a litre. In September it was Dh 3.41 per litre. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh 2.92 per litre. It was at Dh 3.30 in September. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh 2.85 a litre, compared to Dh 3.22 a litre last month. Diesel will now cost Dh 3.76 a litre, compared to Dh 3.87 a litre the previous month.

This is the third consecutive month that the UAE has slashed retail fuel prices. The prices were increased in June and July this year.