Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shars gorgeous pictures from their wedding celebrations.

Pre-wedding activities for Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal have started in Delhi, the nation’s capital, and the couple is sharing every single aspect of their wedding with their followers.

The first image of the pair together at their first wedding event has just been released, a day after they shared a voice message for all of their millions of admirers.

The bride-to-be Richa was quick to post some cute photos of them together on her Instagram account as the wedding celebrations got underway today.

Fazal shared the same photo by tweaking a caption, ‘RiAli. Tumko bhi’.

Richa is pictured wearing a pink lehenga with elaborate embroidery by designer Rahul Mishra, and she looks stunning. Meanwhile, Fazal was looking smart in a cream sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

On Thursday, the couple released a gratitude message on their wedding.

According to rumours, the couple will marry during the first week of October. Although the wedding date has not yet been revealed, sources indicate that it will take place on October 4.

Richa and Ali posted a voice message on their Instagram account thanking all of their millions of fans, followers, and friends for their well wishes.