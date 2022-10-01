Salman Khan’s body double Sagar Pandey dies of heart attack

Salman Khan’s doppelgänger, Sagar Pandey passed tragically from a major heart attack he had while working out at the gym.

Salman mourned the death of Sagar with whom he has worked in over 50 films. Sharing a picture with Sagar, the wrote, ‘Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank u ? #RIP #SagarPandey.’

In movies like ‘Tubelight,’ ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan,’ ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ and ‘Dabangg,’ among many others, he acted as Salman’s body double.

Actor Anupam Kher left the ‘Om Shanti! (sic)’ comment on Salman’s page in mourning.

Salman’s bodyguard Shera also commented, ‘RIP’.

As per reports, Pandey had complained of chest pain while he was working out in Gym and fainted. He was rushed to the hospital right away, where he was pronounced dead.

Sagar has already commended Salman for being kind to him and his family. Sagar remarked, ‘Whatever I am, it is because of Salman Khan. I came to Mumbai to become an actor but unless you have a godfather, it is hard to get work. But being a superstar’s body double is a big thing in itself.’