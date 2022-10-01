Ukraine to receive $530 million more in aid from the World Bank

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, the World Bank has said it will give an additional $530 million in assistance, increasing the total amount of aid provided by the bank to $13 billion.

According to a statement from the World Bank, the United Kingdom ($500 million) and the Kingdom of Denmark ($30 million) are funding the assistance.

According to the bank, $11 billion of the $13 billion in total aid given to Ukraine has been fully dispersed.

According to Arup Banerji, Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe at the World Bank, the entire long-term cost of restoration and recovery in Ukraine over the next three years will be considerably above $100 billion.