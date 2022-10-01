Union government extends Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in these two states

New Delhi: The Union government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in 9 districts of Nagaland and 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh for 6 months. The act will be in force in Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Zunheboto districts in Nagaland from Saturday (October 1) to March 30 next year. It will also remain in effect in and 16 police stations areas in 4 other districts — Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, and Wokha of Nagaland.

The act will be in force in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh. Nagaland has 16 districts while Arunachal Pradesh has 26 districts.

Also Read: Banks to remain closed for 21 days this month: Full list of holidays

The Armed Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 empowers security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. It also gives armed force personnel an immunity from arrest and prosecution if they shoot someone dead.