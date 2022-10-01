United Airlines will cease operations at New York’s JFK airport in October.

United Airlines announced on Friday that it will discontinue service to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport in late October.

United had threatened to take the move earlier this month if the Federal Aviation Administration did not permit the airline additional flights.

After resuming service in 2021, United has been flying only twice daily to San Francisco and Los Angeles from JFK, the busiest airport in the New York area.

‘Given our current, too-small-to-be-competitive schedule out of JFK, along with the start of the Winter season, where additional airlines will operate their slots as they begin JFK flying,’ United stated in a document obtained by Reuters. The airline did not said when it would resume operations.

United stated that ‘discussions with the FAA have been positive,’ but that ‘it is also evident that the process of adding more capacity at JFK will take some time.’