Vistara Airlines launches direct non-stop flights from UAE

Oct 1, 2022, 04:26 pm IST

Dubai: Vistara Airlines launched non-stop, daily direct  flight service on the Mumbai- Abu Dhabi route from today.  The flight UK 0255 will leave Mumbai at 7.10 pm (IST) and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 8.40 pm. Flight UK 0256 will leave Abu Dhabi at 21.40 and will arrive Mumbai at 02.35 (IST).

The airline has said it will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies.

