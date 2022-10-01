With online PDA, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dismissed separation rumours.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, a popular Bollywood couple, have been the subject of persistent questions from concerned fans who have been spreading separation rumours about them on social media for the past few days.

The two engaged in online PDA to put an end to rumours and conjecture once and for all, and their flirtatious interactions quickly went viral.

Ranveer posted a photo on his Instagram account on Friday in which he can be seen sporting a bubblegum pink suit. Singh’s crisp stances against the pink background made for a very beautiful image. He added a pink heart emoji to the caption.

Putting a full stop to the split rumours, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ actress dropped a flirty comment on the post. She wrote, ‘Edible.’ To which, Ranveer replied with a smirk and a kiss emoji.

In the meantime, Singh recently said at a speech at FICCI Frames fast track 2022 that he will be reuniting with his wife for a future film.

In December 2018, Deepika and Ranveer exchanged vows. They initially got to know one other while working on the 2013 film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela. Ram-Leela,’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.