Air India add 20 additional weekly flights to these destinations

Mumbai: Flag carrier of India, Air India will add 20 additional weekly flights to Birmingham, London, and San Francisco in the next 3 months. The Tata Group owned airline will launch 5 additional flights a week to Birmingham, 9 additional flights to London, and 6 additional flights a week to San Francisco.

After this, the current schedule of 34 flights every week to the UK will now go up to 48 flights. Birmingham will receive extra 5 flights per week, 3 from Delhi and 2 from Amritsar. London will receive 9 additional weekly flights, 5 from Mumbai, 3 from Delhi, and 1 from Ahmedabad. Air India’s flights to the US will increase from 34 to 40 per week. 5000 more seats will be provided to passengers.