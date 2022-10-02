Amid Kodiyeri’s demise, Kerala Govt postpones launch of ‘No To Drugs’ campaign

Thiruvananthapuram: After the demise of CPI(M) veteran leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the Kerala Government has postponed the launch of its ‘No To Drugs’ campaign to October 6. The state-wide launch of the event had been scheduled for a 7.30 am start on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).

Ministers Antony Raju and GR Anil and Trivandrum Mayor Arya Rajendran were expected to attend the launch in the state capital. Schools and government offices were expected to function on Sunday to launch the campaign.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had met community leaders seeking their support for the campaign. However, various church organisations, including the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Conference had raised objection to hosting the event on a Sunday that they claimed was religiously significant for Christians.