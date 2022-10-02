Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,320 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 120 per 8 gram.

22- carat spot gold is trading at Rs 46,500 per 10 gram and 24-carat will cost Rs 50, 730.Gold price varies in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other areas. In Delhi the rate is Rs 46,650 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold while for per 10 gram of 24-carat is Rs 50, 890.