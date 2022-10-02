Filmmaker Omar Lulu blessed with a baby girl; Name revealed!

Mollywood director Omar Lulu and his wife are blessed with a baby girl, he revealed through social media handles.

‘This indeed is a good time. We are blessed with a baby girl. Both mother and baby are fine’, wrote Omar. The director later announced that he has named his child ‘Dhwani Omar’. This is Omar and his wife Rinshi’s third child.

Meanwhile, actors like Saiju Kurup, Ramesh Pisharady and Nadirsha congratulated the couple. Omar and Rinshi also have a son Ishan ul Omar and daughter Irene Omar.

Omar Lulu made his debut in 2016 with the sleeper hit ‘Happy Wedding’. Interestingly, the story and screenplay too were penned by Omar. After that, he went on to direct Chunks, Oru Adar Love and Dhamaka. Besides movies, Omar has also directed music albums. Omar’s next project is ‘Nalla Samayam’ starring Irshad in the lead role.