On Sunday, the 153rd anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth, visitors can visit the National Gandhi Museum in Delhi, where the heartbeats of the nation’s father are on display for those who want to have an amazing experience.

One of the museum’s distinctive features is this ‘recreated pulse’. Each year, the public has access to the heartbeats of Mahatma Gandhi, which were reconstructed on a digital platform using information from various phases of his life’s ECG (electrocardiography).

In 2018, when India celebrated the revered figure’s 150th birthday, the ECG audio segment of Mahatma Gandhi was made available. A special photo exhibition on the subject of ‘Non-violence and World Peace’ is also on display at the museum, along with a carefully selected ‘Digital Multimedia Kit’ that includes audio and film from his life.

There are also historical clips from the Quit India Movement, speeches by Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Jawaharlal Nehru, as well as Gandhi’s trip to the North West Frontier Province with Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan and the Noakhali – Peace Pilgrimage. In addition to images, exhibits about Mahatma Gandhi are also available, covering everything from his birthplace in Porbandar to his memorial at the Rajghat.

His early years, his time in London and South Africa, significant events in the Indian Freedom Struggle, and interactions with key modern leaders are all depicted in the collection. Meanwhile, Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, asked people to eschew violence and adopt the Ahimsa (non-violence) teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. Notably, the International Day of Non-Violence is observed on his birthday.

‘In honor of Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday and the universal principles of peace, respect, and dignity, we observe the International Day of Non-Violence. By upholding these ideals and cooperating across cultures and countries to create a brighter future, we can overcome the problems of today’, tweeted the UN chief.