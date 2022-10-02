In the third week of turmoil following Amini’s death, protesters gather across Iran

On Saturday, as protests sparked by the murder of a woman in police detention reached their third week, demonstrators protested across Iran, and strikes were reported in the country’s Kurdish area.

The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan, sparked nationwide demonstrations that have turned into the country’s largest show of defiance against the clerical establishment since 2019. Dozens of people have been killed as a result of the unrest.

In support of the Iranian demonstrators, people also demonstrated in London, Rome, Madrid, and other Western cities while carrying photos of Amini, who passed away three days after being detained by the Islamic Republic’s morality police for ‘unsuitable dress.’

Social media posts from Iran showed protests taking place in major cities like Tehran, Isfahan, Rasht, and Shiraz.

Anti-government demonstrators blocked a main road with a fence ripped from the central reservation while chanting, ‘We will be killed one by one if we don’t unify,’ according to videos posted by the highly followed Tavsir1500 Twitter account.