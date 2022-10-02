Indian Railways cancels 201 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has fully cancelled 160 trains and partially cancelled41 trains scheduled to depart today, October 2. The Indian Railways have also rescheduled 8 trains and diverted 20 trains. These trains were cancelled due to operational and maintenance reasons. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Lucknow, Bokaro Steel City, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Pune, Pathankot, Asansol, Azimganj, Satara, etc.

The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund. Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app.

Full list of cancelled trains:

01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 01885, 01886, 03289, 04019, 04020, 04129, 04130, 04181, 04182, 04194, 04255, 04256, 04267, 04268, 04381, 04382, 04552, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04685, 04686, 04699, 04700, 05031, 05032, 05091, 05092, 05117, 05118, 05334, 05379, 05380, 05453, 05454, 05459, 05460, 06977, 06980, 07795, 07906, 07907, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 09349, 09362, 09365, 09366, 09373, 09375, 09376, 09391, 09392, 09393, 09394, 09395, 09396, 09427, 09428, 09429, 09430, 09483, 09484, 10101, 10102, 11265, 11266, 11651, 11652, 13309, 13310, 13344, 13345, 14123, 14124, 14201, 14202, 14203, 14204, 14213, 14214, 15035, 15036, 18006, 18109, 18202, 18203, 18213, 18234, 18235, 18236, 18247, 18248, 19035, 19036, 20471, 20948, 20949, 22167, 22910, 22960, 25035, 25036, 31411, 31414, 31711, 31712, 36033, 36034, 37211, 37216, 37246, 37247, 37253, 37256, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37611, 37614, 37657, 37658, 37782, 37783, 37785, 37786, 78511, 78512, 78513, 78514, 78515, 78516, 78517, 78518, 78519, 78520

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement