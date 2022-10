Indian Railways to operate special train on this route: Details

New Delhi: The North Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has announced a special train on the Okha-Delhi Sarai Rohilla route. The Okha-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast weekly special train will be operated from October 18 to November 29. This train will operate via Dwarka, Rajkot, Mehsana, Abu Road, Ajmer, Jaipur, Alwar, and Rewari.

Train number 09523 Okha-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast weekly special train will make 7 trips from October 18 to November 29. This train will leave Okha every Tuesday at 10 am and will reach Jaipur station at 4.05 am on Wednesday. After that, it will depart at 4.15 am and will reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 10.10 pm.

Train number 09524 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Okha Superfast weekly special train will make 7 trips from October 19 to November 13. It will leave Delhi Sarai Rohilla every Wednesday at 1.20 pm and will reach Okha at 1.50 pm on Thursday.