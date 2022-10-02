Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s body returned to Thalassery for cremation on Monday

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, a leader of the CPM and a former home minister, will lie in state inside Thalassery Town Hall beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday for visitors to pay their respects.

On Saturday in Chennai, cancer patient Balakrishnan went his final journey suddenly following multiple organ failures. He was 68.

On Sunday, an air ambulance carried his body to his hometown of Kannur.

It will be available for public viewing beginning at 11 am at the CPM district committee office, Azhikodan Mandir.

Party leaders announced that the cremation would take place on Monday at 3 p.m. on Payyambalam Beach.

On Monday, a hartal would be held as a show of respect in Mahi, Thalassery, Dharmadam, and other Kannur mandals.

Kodiyeri was a member of the CPM politburo, the highest-ranking decision-making body of the party, and one of Kerala’s most senior leaders.

Kodiyeri will live in the heart of his fellow comrades and those who know him for his loveable nature and friendship.